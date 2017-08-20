Minor allegedly gangraped by cop and village headman, father dies of shock in Uttar Pradesh

The family has claimed that the grieving father died of shock after coming to know about the horrific incident. (Representational Image) The family has claimed that the grieving father died of shock after coming to know about the horrific incident. (Representational Image)

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by a police constable and the village headman in Reoti area in Ballia. The family has claimed that the grieving father died of shock after coming to know about the horrific incident.

The police constable, posted at Gopalnagar outpost, was however suspended and later on arrested for allegedly molesting the girl. According to reports, he was booked under sections 354, 306 of IPC and 7/8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the 15-year-old girl had gone to relieve herself. When she raised an alarm, the villagers rushed to her help and the constable fled from the spot.

