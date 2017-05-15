Minor abducted and gangraped in Meerut, 2 arrested

According to the police, the girl managed to scale the boundary wall of the farmhouse on Saturday night and jumped in the adjoining compound. According to the police, the girl managed to scale the boundary wall of the farmhouse on Saturday night and jumped in the adjoining compound.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor girl at Kankarkheda in Meerut. According to a complaint lodged by the Class XI student’s family, she was abducted from Modinagar and held captive in a farmhouse at Kankarkheda for 19 days, during which she was allegedly raped by at least seven persons.

According to the police, the girl managed to scale the boundary wall of the farmhouse on Saturday night and jumped in the adjoining compound. Those living in the adjoining compound helped her contact her family members, who in turn informed the police. Kankarkheda Police said the girl was rescued on Saturday night and two persons have been arrested. They added that the owner of the farmhouse is absconding.

The girl was sent for medical examination on Sunday. She has been handed over to her family members. The girl’s father said she had gone to school to get her results on April 25 when she was abducted by three persons in a car. He said he lodged a complaint against one Ashu with Modinagar Police the next day but no action was taken till the girl managed to escape on her own.

Circle Officer (Daurala) B S Veer Kumar said, “An abduction complaint was lodged in Modinagar on April 26 .The police are conducting raids to arrest those involved in the incident.” A senior police officer of Meerut Range said, “Local policemen, who did not react swiftly after the complaint was lodged, will not be spared.”

