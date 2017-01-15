Ministry working with armed forces to rectify issues raised by personnel

BSF jawan alleged corruption by officers in video posted on Facebook. BSF jawan alleged corruption by officers in video posted on Facebook.

The Defence Ministry is working with the armed forces to set up mechanism to rectify the issues relating to food and the ‘sahayak’ system raised by personnel on the social media. “There are thousands of units in place and it is difficult to resolve the matter at every level and hence we are working on putting up a new mechanism,” a top defence official said.

The defence official was responding to queries on a series of social media posts done by security personnel on the problems faced by them.

Earlier in the day Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat addressing the Army Day celebrations said soldiers who take to social media to air their grievances could be punished as their act is “akin to crime” and lowers the morale of those guarding the frontiers of the country.

Rawat said that there are proper ways to air grievances and if anybody was not satisfied, they could contact him directly.

Rawat’s remarks came amid a raging controversy after an army man posted a video on social media criticising the use of soldiers as ‘sahayaks’ of the officers.

The army man’s video came after similar acts by a jawan each of BSF and CRP.