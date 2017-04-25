Ministry to PMO: Equal partners in NGO that lost foreign fund licence

THE HEALTH Ministry has told the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that the ministry and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) had made equal contributions — Rs 65 crore each — in the seed fund for setting up the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), an NGO working on public health.

The ministry stated this in reply to a clarification sought by the PMO on funding, governance structure and anti-tobacco activities of PHFI, which is one of the stated reasons for the sudden decision to cancel PHFI’s registration under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

The ministry is learnt to have told the PMO that the seed money for PHFI came from the ministry, BMGF and the private sector — Rs 65 crore each, and Rs 80 crore, respectively, according to a source. The ministry said that PHFI is currently funded by a whole gamut of national and international organisations, apart from BMGF.

Proximity to BMGF is widely believed to be one of the reasons for PHFI losing FCRA registration, originally valid until 2021. The RSS-aligned Swadeshi Jagran Manch is said to be at odds with BMGF.

A source with knowledge of the ministry’s statement to the PMO said, “The BMGF is not its only funding agency. As for the governing structure, they (PHFI) are registered as not-for-profit trust with a board, of which the Union Health Secretary is a member.”

The source said, “There is representation from the ministry in its various other committees also. The ministry has told the PMO about all anti-tobacco activities it has undertaken along with PHFI. It is a factual statement without any qualitative comments.”

The Home Ministry, which decides on the FCRA registration, has not sought any clarification from the Health Ministry.

The BMGF also supports the Immunisation Technical Support Unit in a “techno-managerial” capacity.

In its statement to PMO, ministry has said that PHFI has conducted several training/advocacy workshops for it to train law enforcers, NGOs, media and sensitise stakeholders from inter-ministerial departments on effective enforcement of National Tobacco Control Programme and Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003.

