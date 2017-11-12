Ministry of Home Affairs team visits villages along LoC

Soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control (PTI Photo/File) Soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control (PTI Photo/File)

A day after assessing the situation along the international border in Jammu district, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) team on Saturday visited forward villages along the Line of Control in Jammu’s Rajouri district to assess the quantum of damage caused by Pakistani shelling and the problems faced by people.

The team assessed losses in various villages and interacted with people from Jhangar village — worst-affected by shelling.

Police officers accompanied the delegation and briefed them about the losses caused by ceasefire violations, evacuation and rescue measures, and rehabilitation issues.

The people from Jhangar village demanded relief for natural calamities, crop compensation, special development package, reservation for youth in employment and education, allotment of plots, construction of more bunkers and other essential facilities. They also demanded individual bunkers for each family in villages along the LoC.

The team also inspected two damaged schools from where students were evacuated in July.a

