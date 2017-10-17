Home Ministry asks states to be extra vigilant against terror threats during festival season

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo/Files) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo/Files)

The Union Home Ministry has asked the state governments to be extra vigilant during the ongoing festival season against attempts by terrorists and subversive elements to disrupt peace and ignite communal tension, an official said on Tuesday. In a country-wide advisory, the ministry asked all states to deploy additional forces in crowded places such as markets, railway stations, bus terminals and religious places to foil attempts by terrorists to carry out attacks.

The state governments were also asked to be alert during the festivals against provocative sloganeering, especially near religious places, by subversive elements, the home ministry official said.

However, the official said, there was no specific inputs about any plan by terrorists trying to disrupt peace anywhere in the country.

While Dhanteras is celebrated today, Diwali and Bhai-Duj will be celebrated on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

