Ministry of External Affairs’ project for online attestation rolled out in Telangana

Telangana on Saturday became the first state in the country where the pilot ‘e-Sanad’ project, an initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for online attestation of documents, was rolled out.

The initiative under the Digital India programme aims to provide faceless, cashless, contactless and paperless document attestation and apostille services.

The project was rolled out as part of first outreach conference of the Ministry of External Affairs, ‘Videsh Sampark’, with the Telangana government on consular, passport and diaspora issues that was held in Hyderbad.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs General (Retd) V K Singh, Telangana ministers N Narasimha Reddy, K T Rama Rao, Dnyaneshwar Mulay, secretary, MEA were among those who participated in the event.

A Letter of Intent for land allotment for setting up of ‘Videsh Bhawan’ in Hyderabad was also handed over today by Telangana officials to MEA officials.

MEA has initiated a project to open ‘Videsh Bhawans’ in major state capitals to integrate and bring its various offices at the state-level under one administrative roof and extend all consular, passport and diaspora related services through a single premises.

The objective of the ‘outreach programme’ was to generate awareness and inform about various flagship programmes launched by the ministry in the last three years.

An MoU was also signed between India Development Foundation of Overseas (IDF-OI) Indians and Telangana Government to formalise the arrangement for promoting the implementation of IDF-OI projects in the state.

On the occasion, opening of Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana skilling centre in Hyderabad and the Know India Programme in Telangana was announced.

