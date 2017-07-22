MEA to appoint new spokesperson

The Ministry of External Affairs is set to appoint a new spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, who will replace Gopal Baglay. Kumar was India’s Consul General in Frankfurt.

Baglay, who replaced Vikas Swarup as the MEA spokesperson, is headed to the Prime Minister’s Office as a joint secretary. He replaces Vinay Kumar Kwatra, who is headed to Paris as India’s ambassador.

Raveesh Kumar, who was Consul General in Frankfurt since 2013, is a fluent speaker of Indonesia’s official language, Bahasa. Born in 1971, Kumar went to the Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, and obtained his Bachelor’s Degree with Honours in History from Hansraj College, Delhi University.

He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1995 and started his career at the Indian Mission in Jakarta, after which he was posted in Thimpu and London.

