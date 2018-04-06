Ministry of Defence website hacked, Chinese characters appearing on home page

Chinese characters were appearing on the website mod.gov.in home page. Chinese characters were appearing on the website mod.gov.in home page.

The website of Ministry of Defence appeared to have been hacked on Friday, officials said. They said there were Chinese characters on the website, indicating that Chinese hackers may be involved in it. “The website encountered an unexpected error. Please try again later” message was being flashed on the home page.

“We are seized of the matter. The National Informatics Centre, which maintains the website, is trying to restore it,” a spokesperson in the ministry said. Another official said Chinese hackers may be involved in defacing the website.

An MoD spokesperson told The Indian Express that it is seized of the matter and has contacted the relevant government agencies. The matter is being investigated and things will soon be restored.

The spokesperson, however, refused to confirm if the hacking was done by the Chinese or by hackers from any other country, pending the investigation.

Earlier in February, the Ministry of Home Affairs official website become the victim of cyber crime as its web portal was hacked.

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd