Minister’s bodyguard breaks glass window at toll plaza, employee injured

Maharashtra PWD Minister Eknath Shinde’s bodyguard allegedly misbehaved with an employee of a toll plaza at Ghoti village on Mumbai-Agra national highway on Wednesday and broke a window pane there, in which the former suffered injuries, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 2 am, when the minister and his convoy was passing through Ghoti toll plaza, located around 20 kms from Nashik.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“While the minister’s vehicle passed through lane no. six, a vehicle carrying his bodyguards was passing through another lane at the toll plaza. However, when the toll booth employee stopped their vehicle, an argument broke between him and one of the bodyguards, who was seeking VIP entry,” an officer of Ghoti police station said.

“The bodyguard misbehaved with the toll booth employee Sanjay Dhongade and also broke a window pane there. The broken glass hit Dhongade and he suffered injuries on his nose and face,” police said adding that the victim was admitted to Nashik Civil Hospital.

Police registered an offence against an unidentified person in this connection and the accused has been booked under IPC sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).

Further investigation into the case is on.