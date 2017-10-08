Minister writes to President Ram Nath Kovind on difficulties faced by govt due to ‘hindrances’ posed by Kiran Bedi

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and President Ram Nath Kovind. Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

Welfare Minister M Kandasamy on Sunday shot off a letter to the President, drawing his attention to difficulties faced by the government in administration because of the ‘hindrances’ posed by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. The minister, in his letter, alleged that she was crossing the limits of powers demarcated in the Union Territory Act and the Rules of Business of Government of Puducherry, 1963, among the Lt Governor, Chief Minister and Council of Ministers.

All previous Lt Governors and Chief Ministers had exercised the powers in keeping with the provisions of the Act and governments had functioned smoothly, he said.

He listed schemes that could not be implemented by the government because of ‘hindrances’ placed by Bedi.

One was delaying clearance of a file pertaining to the council of Ministers’ decision to waive loans taken by farmers from cooperative societies, which she had forwarded to the Centre for appraisal, he said.

Consequently farmers hit by drought and other natural calamities have been facing hardship and government was facing the wrath of ryots, who were resorting to agitations, he said.

Kandasamy said government intended to provide 100 per cent free education to children of Dalit and Adivasi families after getting concurrence of the Finance and Law departments. However this file too was returned without any reason.

He also alleged that Bedi was conniving with some NGOs working on ‘anti-government mode’ and was taking their complaints seriously to work against government’s intentions.

The true nature of these NGOs would come to light if the Centre brings these organisations under the scanner, he said.

He said he Lt Governor was also continuously threatening secretaries and other officials that they would face probe by CBI and Central Vigilance Commission. Consequently they were not able to function and accomplish their duties, he said.

He requested the President to instruct the Lt Governor not to involve herself in actions that are against provisions of the Constitution and Union Territories Act and Rules of Business`.

The minister said Bedi’s action of letting out details of certain files through social media was a gross violation of the oath of secrecy she had taken while assuming office.

He reiterated what he had said on October 5 that he would stage a fast in front of Parliament against the Centre if it did not take any steps to rein in the Lt Governor

He sent copies of the letter to the Prime minister, Union Home minister, Chief Minister and Puducherry Chief Secretary. A copy of the letter was made available to reporters.

