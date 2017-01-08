Minister writes to Modi: Bring back Udham Singh’s pistol from London

Haryana Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Karan Dev Kamboj has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to bring back the pistol of Shaheed Udham Singh and the book in which he had concealed his pistol before shooting Michael O’Dwyer from London. Speaking at a function organised on the occasion of the 117th birth anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh in Chandigarh Saturday, Kamboj said that the book and the pistol could be kept in a museum to inspire the youth and future generations.

Kamboj further said that as announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the biography of Shaheed Udham Singh would be included in the syllabus of schools. He said that one of the entrance gates, being built in the Swarna Jayanti year, would be named after Shaheed Udham Singh.

Also, a chowk would be named after the freedom fighter in each of the major cities of the state. Meanwhile, state Health Minister Anil Vij said that only a country that gives its due respect to martyrs and is patriotic can progress.

He said that the martyrs do not belong to a particular religion or community. They belong to the entire country and society.

Both Vij and Kamboj announced Rs five lakh each for the construction of Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial Bhawan in Chandigarh.