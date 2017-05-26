Minister should resign for attending wedding of Dawood’s kin: Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCL) leader Ajit Pawar Thursday demanded the resignation of BJP minister Girish Mahajan for “attending the marriage of a distant relative of the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Nashik” on Monday. Pawar was in Pune to attend a meeting of the Rayat Management Council.

Pawar said that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was defamed with allegations that he has links with Dawood “which never existed”. “And now, there is no satisfactory reply given when questions are raised about a BJP minister attending the marriage ceremony of a person who is relative of Dawood. The minister should accept his mistake and resign,” said Pawar.

The marriage of a woman relative of Dawood at a mall in Mahatma Nagar area of Nashik was reportedly attended by state Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and a few more politicians and corporators as the bridegroom is a former local corporator’s son. Also, a few Nashik police officials had attended the wedding, following which Nashik Police Commissioner Ravindra Singhal had ordered an inquiry against these officers. Congress party leader Sanjay Nirupam has also demanded Mahajan’s resignation.

