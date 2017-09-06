Minister set to take up cattle smuggling issue on visit to West Bengal

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir. (Source: PTI /File) Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir. (Source: PTI /File)

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir is likely to take up the issue of West Bengal police’s alleged failure to act upon complaints by the BSF regarding smuggling of cattle, narcotics and fake Indian currency notes (FICN). Visiting the state Wednesday, Ahir is also expected to review border security and measures taken by BSF to stop smuggling of FICN and cattle on India-Bangladesh border.

According to Home Ministry’s data, West Bengal police registered FIRs in 34 per cent of complaints filed by BSF related to fake currency and narcotics seizures, and complaints against illegal migrants. In contrast, ministry officials say, police in Assam and Meghalaya registered FIRs in, respectively, 71 per cent and 96 per cent of complaints. Mizoram police, according to the BSF, registered FIRs in all cases.

According to BSF, 57,000 cattle that were allegedly being smuggled across the border have been seized so far this year. An estimated 1.28 lakh such animals were caught in 2016. Since 2014, when the NDA came to power, more than 3.5 lakh cattle have been seized on the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, according to the BSF. Home Ministry officials said Ahir will also review work of fencing on the India-Bangladesh border, as government plans to plug loopholes that allow illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

