MJ Akbar holds talks with UK ministers

Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar on Thursday held talks with British ministers and discussed issues of bilateral interest. The minister’s talks with UK secretary of state for international development Priti Patel and foreign office minister Alok Sharma covered issues of bilateral interest and strengthening the India-UK relationship.

“The history our relationship with the UK has a very large dimension…as Britain undergoes a dramatic re-evaluation of its relationship with Europe, India as a friend hopes to be as helpful as we can,” Akbar told reporters in reference to India-UK ties post-Brexit.

The author and senior BJP leader is in London to attend the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) on Friday.

He will also be addressing a gathering at the House of Commons complex on “India in the changing world’ later on Thursday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now