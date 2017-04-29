Minister M M Mani’s remarks against women workers serious: Kerala HC

M M Mani M M Mani

The Kerala high court on Friday called alleged remarks of CPM leader and Kerala minister M M Mani against women estate workers serious while hearing a PIL demanding a probe into the matter.

It asked the state government counsel whether the police chief was unaware of the issue. The counsel said that the minister had made the remarks about the conduct of journalists. The court remarked that journalists too have fundamental rights. It posted the petition for hearing Tuesday while directing the petitioner to produce CD of Mani’s speech in which he made the remarks along with a copy of the police complaint.

Mani had made the alleged offensive remarks against the workers at Munnar for their agitation for increase of wages. Mani had allegedly said that “all dirty activities had taken place when the women staged the agitation”. He apologised but the workers have been on an indefinite agitation demanding his resignation, which the CPM has ruled out.

