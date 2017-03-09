Union Minister Giriraj Singh launches self-cooling jacket with temperature control facility

Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Giriraj Singh launched an ‘AC jacket’ in Bihar on Thursday. The jacket has been designed in a such a way that it facilitates cooling and warming according to personal choice of the user. According to NDTV reports, Union Minister Giriraj Singh presented this jacket in his constituency Khanwa in Nawada. “It is a blend of cotton from Khanwa and technology,” the minister said to reporters.

This self-cooling linen jacket provides two buttons- red to make it warm and green to cool it down. The creators of this jacket say that the temperature range is of 20 degrees. The jacket is fitted with cold and hot air fans which operate on a battery. The ‘climate gear’ technology used has been devised by an MIT graduate.

Giriraj Singh said this jacket can prove to be a boon for the soldiers, especially those at the Siachen border where the temperature falls to below 50 degrees.

Designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) students, the jacket will be available in the market soon. For now, a half jacket will be priced at Rs 18,000 and a full sleeved at Rs 25,000.

