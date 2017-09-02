Minister, CM differ on relief for kin of dera premis

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File)

A few days after Punjab CM Amarinder Singh refused any compensation to kin of Dera Sacha Sauda followers who died in the violence after the verdict, state’s Health Minister Brahm Mohindra on Friday said he would take up the issue with the CM while claiming that not all “who were killed or injured in the police firing were guilty”.

Maintaining that the guilty had already been punished, Mohindra said in Patiala that the dera premis would be provided all security and help they needed from the state government, a statement by the minister issued from Patiala said. “Premis are also human beings. They are our own people and part of our society,” the minister said. “The law has taken its own course and whosoever was guilty has been brought to book.”

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, he said the government was examining each and every case. He said he would raise the matter with the CM so that relief can be provided to the innocent people who were killed or injured in the police firing. “Not all those people who were killed or injured in the police firing were guilty,” he said. He said the Congress and the CM did not believe in discrimination.

