Minister blames Sikh leadership, outfits for dera culture in Punjab

Punjab’s Technical Education Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi on Wednesday blamed the contemporary Sikh leadership/organisations patronised by the Shiromani Akali Dal leadership for promotion of “dera culture” in the state. Interacting with the mediapersons on the sidelines of a job fair at CT institute in Jalandhar, the minister said the contemporary Sikh leadership/organisations had ignored the weaker and underprivileged sections of society in the state, which had, due to this alienation, gradually moved towards deras, strengthening them in the process.

The minister said that during various job fairs, over 4 lakh students had got registered themselves so far and that 50,000 youths would be provided jobs by 900 industrial units. He announced that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh would hand over appointment letters to these 50,000 youths on September 5.

