Minista S takes charge as Ghaziabad DM

IAS officer Minista S took charge as the new District Magistrate of Ghaziabad. After taking charge at the Collectorate here, Minista said she would ensure transparency in the working of government offices. The district magistrate said she would work towards strengthening education and health facilities, and ensure safety of women in the district.

Earlier to this, she was special secretary at the state home department. She has served as district magistrate in Shahjahanpur, Mainpuri, Farukhabad and Barabanki, district information officer (DIO) R B Singh said.

Minista has replaced Nidhi Kesarwani, who has been posted to the science and technology department as special secretary, Singh said.

H N Singh, a 2006 batch IPS officer, took charge as Senior Superintendent of Police, replacing Deepak Kumar, who has been transferred to Lucknow, the DIO said.

Singh has earlier served as police chief of Kannuj, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Raibareilly and Kanpur districts, he said.

After taking charge, the SSP said no stone will be left unturned to control crime.

Akash Tomar, a 2013 batch IPS officer, will take charge as Superintendent of Police (City). He will replace Salman Taj Patil, who awaits posting, the DIO said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now