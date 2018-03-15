Mining industry crisis in Goa: Nitin Gadkari to visit state

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Express Photo) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Express Photo)

With the mining industry in Goa set to come to a standstill from tonight, Union minister Nitin Gadkari will visit the state next week and hold discussions with the stakeholders, a senior state minister said at Panaji. Gadkari will arrive in Goa on March 20, Goa transport minister Sudin Dhavalikar said. “He will meet BJP leaders, other (ruling) alliance members and representatives of mining industry to try and work out a solution,” Dhavalikar told PTI.

The Supreme Court last month set aside second renewal of iron ore mining leases granted to 88 companies in 2015. These companies must stop all mining operations with effect from March 16 until fresh mining leases (not fresh renewals) were granted, the apex court had said. According to the state government, nearly two lakh people would lose their jobs if the mining activity stops.

