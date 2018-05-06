Follow Us:
Sunday, May 06, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Mining engineer, two middlemen arrested for extortion

Following a tip-off, sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at Bikaner laid a trap and caught Vijayshankar Jaipal, posted in the mining department, red-handed while taking extortion money, an official reported.

By: PTI | Bikaner | Published: May 6, 2018 4:56:59 pm
A mining engineer was on Sunday arrested with two middlemen for allegedly extorting amount of Rs 5.98 lakh from different mine owners in Bikaner district, an official said.

Following a tip-off, sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at Bikaner laid a trap and caught Vijayshankar Jaipal, posted in the mining department, red-handed while taking the money from Manoj Sharma and Deepak Gupta, the official said.

