Mining engineer, two middlemen arrested for extortion

A mining engineer was on Sunday arrested with two middlemen for allegedly extorting amount of Rs 5.98 lakh from different mine owners in Bikaner district, an official said.

Following a tip-off, sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at Bikaner laid a trap and caught Vijayshankar Jaipal, posted in the mining department, red-handed while taking the money from Manoj Sharma and Deepak Gupta, the official said.

