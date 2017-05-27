Mining contract: AAP to hold dharna at CM’s residence on May 30

Captain Amarinder Singh Captain Amarinder Singh

A DAY after Punjab Minister Rana Gurjit Singh denied that he and his family had no stake in the sand mining business and the said people were his former employees, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira announced that AAP would sit on dharna in front of the chief minister’s residence on May 30 if he does not take action. Khaira also said that if he is given power, he would complete the investigation in this case in 24 hours and bring out the truth. He added that he has written to Chief Director Punjab Vigilance Bureau, demanding a time-bound inquiry against Rana Gurjit and four men, who were part of Rana Sugars, a company owned by Rana, for allegedly indulging in money laundering, benami transactions and corrupt practices.

Khaira was speaking to mediapersons in Jalandhar on Friday. He even challenged Rana to come to any religious place and swear in the name of God that he had no role to play in the e-auction of sand mining in which his cook, Amit Bahadur, had been awarded a contract of Rs 26.51 crores and half the amount was deposited. “I have all the details with me like from where the money had gone to Amit Bahadur and three more employees of Rana Sugars, but I want them to tell some more white lies and then I will present everything to the media,” said Khaira.

“I have spoken to Chief Director Punjab VB, B K Uppal, on the phone, too, and informed him about my letter while demanding an inquiry into this scam which indicates investment of huge benami amounts and hawala money for getting gravel and sand mining contracts through e-auction,” said Khaira, adding that if vigilance officials do not act, then it would be proved that this department is meant only for catching “patwaris” (village-level revenue officers) and “munshis” (constable-level cops) and not any bigwig.

Khaira said Rana has claimed that some of the said persons were his former employees which is indirectly an admission that these employees were somehow related to him. “It does not need any argument that the money invested in these mining contracts is of benami nature through the frontmen of the said minister, which amounts to corrupt practices and calls for an inquiry against Amit Bahadur, Kulwinder Paul Singh, Gurinder Singh and Balraj Singh, who were all Rana’s men, to fix criminal negligence against them and for indulging in corrupt practices to hijack the mining trade in Punjab,” said Khaira, claiming that if this government becomes more adamant in acting against this illegal business, the more its graph would dip.

He also said that instead of giving the sand business to bigwigs, the Punjab CM should have held a micro-auction by dividing the quarries into small pieces and giving them to unemployed youth, who had been promised jobs by the Captain.

