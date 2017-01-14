‘Mining companies must take steps to conserve environment’

Image used for representational purposes. Image used for representational purposes.

With thrust on environment and mineral conservation, Indian Bureau of Mines has asked mining companies to take steps for proper water discharge, solid waste management and controlling air pollution in mining areas. “We have advised mining companies to ensure proper solid waste management, plantation, take measures to control air pollution, and proper water discharge in the mining areas,” Indian Bureau of Mines Controller General R K Sinha said. Sinha said this at the concluding ceremony of 19th Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation Week, organised by Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL), a unit of Aditya Birla Group, under the aegis of IBM here yesterday.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

“The objective of this meet is to promote environment awareness in the mines and how to make them more competitive in the sector of environment as now a days environment and mineral conservation are two most important factors in mines,” Sinha said.

“For this, we have added a marking system and this is the platform where we reward the good and ethical mining companies,” he added.

In his address, N Nagesh, Unit Head of UAIL, said the introduction of sustainable development framework (SDF) with a star rating provision for fairness and transparency in the activities related to systematic and scientific mine development by the IBM has encouraged mining communities to develop a situation where mining and environment win the confidence of the local community.

He said IBM has come up with the approval of mining plan/scheme through online & within a stipulated time frame, which is significantly appreciable.

Nagesh also expressed hope that in future, IBM will implement or adopt more scientific and systematic ways to carry out mining activities in a more smooth and speedy way.