Mining activity in Goa stops

ACTING ON a Supreme Court order, iron ore extraction was stopped around Thursday midnight, with the Directorate of Mines and Geology asking the police to extend security cover across the mining belt in the state.

While MLAs of six constituencies have expressed anguish over the loss of jobs, they have also informed the police machinery of a possible law and order problem that can emerge. Agriculture Minister Vijay Sardesai told The Indian Express, “Law and order is something we need to watch, as there are lot of cases where mortgages and loans are going to turn into burden.”

Prasanna Acharya, Director of Mines and Geology, wrote to the police earlier in the day, asking for security. “Since the ore bodies from mines shall be exposed, there is likelihood that such ore may be subjected to theft after March 16, 2018 until proper security arrangements are put in place,” he wrote.

The Supreme Court in February ordered complete closure of mining activity after it revoked 88 mining leases, and called for fresh auction following scrutiny of environment and protocols according to the ammended Mines and Minerals Regulation and Development Act in 2016.

The government is now mulling a revision petition with the three-member cabinet advisory committee on Wednesday urgently seeking an intervention.

Nilesh Cabral, MLA from Curchorem, a mining belt, said the “losses are going to be of a very difficult nature. It is going to be a situation which is going to be tough to handle, if any serious relief is not offered, as lots of jobs are at stake.”

