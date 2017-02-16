Minimum temperatures increase across Kashmir, Ladakh

Overnight rains at many places and fresh light snowfall in Gulmarg led to an increase in the minimum temperatures across the Valley and Ladakh region, with the mercury settling above the freezing point at most places. There was fresh light snowfall of about 1.5 inch at Gulmarg in north Kashmir last night, an official of the Met Department said here. Owing to the overcast conditions, the night temperature at Gulmarg was recorded as -3.6 degrees Celsius, the official said. He said the resort was the only place in the Valley where the mercury stayed below the freezing point. Some other places in the higher reaches of Kashmir received light snowfall, while most other places, including Srinagar were lashed by rains. The mercury in Srinagar settled at 3.5 degrees Celsius. In Qazigund, the minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara registered a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius. Kokernag in south recorded its minimum temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

Leh, in Ladakh region, shivered at -5.6 degrees Celsius, even though it is an increase of nearly seven degrees from the previous night’s -13.3 degrees Celsius.

Kargil town was the coldest place in the state with a minimum of -7.5 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The MeT Department has forecast scattered to widespread rainfall or snow for the next five days.