Minimum temperature hovers above normal in Punjab, Haryana

The minimum temperatures hovered a few notches above normal in most parts of Punjab and Haryana today.

Narnaul in Haryana recorded a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, the MeT Department official said.

Among other places, minimum of Hisar and Karnal was 8.4 degrees Celsius each while Ambala had a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, registered minimum at 8.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, the minimum temperatures at Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala were 5 degrees, 9.8 degrees and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively, up to three notches above normal.

MeT Department forecast dry weather, and shallow to moderate fog at many places of the two states in the next three days.