Minimum temperature drops across Punjab, Haryana

Fog reduced visibility at Chandigarh early morning but there was a bright sun shine later in the day. (File Photo) Fog reduced visibility at Chandigarh early morning but there was a bright sun shine later in the day. (File Photo)

The minimum temperature which had been hovering two to six notches above normal limits across Punjab and Haryana during the past few days, today dropped sharply at most places in the two states. The minimum temperature today hovered two to four notches below normal at most places, a MeT Department official said.

Amritsar and Karnal recorded identical minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Pathankot too had a cold night at 7.4 degrees Celsius while Adampur registered a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda also braved the chill at 5.1 degrees Celsius while Faridkot’s minimum settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius while Hisar had a cold night at 6.2 degrees Celsius.