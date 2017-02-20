Miner murders four family members

A dumper operator of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) is suspected to have killed four of his family members following an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law in Barora area near here, a police officer said on Monday. The accused dumper operator, Om Prakash Chauhan, has been on the run since the bodies of the four victims were recovered last night, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Rathan Chauthe who visited the spot with Superintendent of Police, Rural, H P Janardan said.

Watch What Else is Making News



The bodies were identified as that of Chauhan’s wife, Suman Devi (32), sister in-law, Nitu Kumari (20) and sons, Piyush (12) and Harshit (10), the officer said.

The victims were rushed to hospital yesterday where the doctor of the community health centre (CHC) Dr Alok Shyamnandan, declared all of them brought dead.

The doctor said Suman Devi was killed two-days ago and her body was stinking when it was brought to hospital while three others were murdered before 12 hours.

The crime came to light when Chauhan’s brother-in-law, Binod Nonia, resident of Fusro of Bokaro district, informed Chauhan that his younger sister, Nitu, had gone to attend a beautician’s course on Sunday at 10.30 am but had not returned till late afternoon, the SSP said.

Chauhan informed him that Nitu had come to Barora and would return at 4 pm. When she did not return till evening, Nonia went to his brother-in-law’s house in Barora, the SSP said.

On seeing Nonia, Chauhan fled from the backdoor. The former raised an alarm and contacted the police who broke open the front door and discovered the bodies of the two women in one room and that of the boys in another, the SSP said.

Neighbours had seen Om Prakash riding on his bike with his sister-in-law earlier in the day and the kids playing outside their home, the officer said.

Police suspect that Om Prakash had killed his wife two days ago and locked up her body in a room. When Nitu came to know of the crime, she protested whereupon Chauhan allegedly killed her, the officer said.

The two children who witnessed the incident, were killed thereafter, the officer added. The bodies have been sent for post mortem but prima facie it appeared that Chauhan had mixed poison in chocolate to murder the victims, the officer said.