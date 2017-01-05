Mimimum temperatures above normal in Punjab, Haryana

Ludhiana was coldest place in the plains of Punjab and Haryana with a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, the Met office said in Chandigarh. Ludhiana was coldest place in the plains of Punjab and Haryana with a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, the Met office said in Chandigarh.

Minimum temperatures continued to hover above normal levels in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday even as foggy conditions in the morning affected air, rail and road traffic in the region. Ludhiana was coldest place in the plains of Punjab and Haryana with a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, the Met office said in Chandigarh.

While Karnal saw a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, the minimum at Patiala was 7.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.At other places, Hisar had a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, followed by 9.1 degrees Celsius at Ambala, three notches above normal, and 12.3 degrees Celsius at Chandigarh, also three notches above normal.

Early morning foggy conditions affected the movement of air, rail and road traffic in the region due to poor visibility. The Met department has forecast cloudy conditions with possibility of rains in the next 48 hours in the region.