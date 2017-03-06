MIM MLA booked for ‘assaulting’ woman

A case has been registered against a MIM MLA here and others after a woman, who claims to be a local TRS worker, accused them of assaulting her, police said on Monday. The woman had on Sunday filed a complaint with the Banjara Hills police station against All-India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and his followers for allegedly threatening and attacking her, said Inspector K Srinivas.

The woman said when she intervened in a verbal altercation between one local youth Shahrukh and Karwan MLA’s brother, the legislator and his associates attacked her, police said.

Following the complaint a case was registered on Sunday under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against the MLA and others, Srivivas added.

As the MIM workers lodged a counter complaint, police registered a case against Sharukh and others for allegedly hitting the MLA’s brother, added the officer.