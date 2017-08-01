Military veterans write to PM against lynchings

The veterans, including retired officers from the Army, Air Force and Navy, state that “what is happening in our country today strikes at all that the Armed Forces, and indeed our Constitution, stand for. “ The veterans, including retired officers from the Army, Air Force and Navy, state that “what is happening in our country today strikes at all that the Armed Forces, and indeed our Constitution, stand for. “

Highlighting the recent attacks on Muslims and Dalits in the country, 114 military veterans have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their distress and condemning “the relentless vigilantism of the self-appointed protectors of Hinduism”.

In the letter, which is also addressed to all chief ministers, the veterans highlight that the armed forces stand for “Unity in Diversity” and they were writing this letter “to protest against the current climate of fear, intimidation, hate and suspicion”.

The veterans, including retired officers from the Army, Air Force and Navy, state that “what is happening in our country today strikes at all that the Armed Forces, and indeed our Constitution, stand for. We are witness to unprecedented attacks on society at large by the relentless vigilantism of self-appointed protectors of Hinduism.

We condemn the targeting of Muslims and Dalits. We condemn the clampdowns on free speech by attacks on media outlets, civil society groups, universities, journalists and scholars, through a campaign of branding them anti-national and unleashing violence against them while the State looks away.”

One of the signatories to the letter, Lt Gen Vijay Oberoi (retd), former Vice Chief of Army Staff told The Indian Express, “We are a pluralistic society from historical times and one of the few countries that has assimilated everybody. That fabric is being destroyed today, and we cannot remain quiet in such a scenario… We have the unfortunate example of Pakistan… Do we want to go down the same path?”

