Military Equipment and Band Display to be organised August 4

A ‘Military Equipment and Band Display’ will be organised at Karni Singh Stadium here by the Ranbankura Division on August 4 to commemorate 70 years of Independence. The event will showcase the Indian Army’s weapons, equipment and vehicles. The event would also include a band display by the Army and an equestrian display by NCC Cadets, defence spokesperson said.

The event is an endeavour by the Ranbankura Division to spread awareness among the youth and school children about the culture, ethos and combat profile of the Indian Army, the spokesperson said.

