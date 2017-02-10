Major General (retd) K S Bajwa, 92, passes away

Maj Gen KS Bajwa (retd). Express file photo Maj Gen KS Bajwa (retd). Express file photo

NOTED MILITARY historian and columnist, Major General (Retd) K S Bajwa of Chandigarh passed away at Command Hospital in Chandimandir on Thursday following a brief illness. He was 92.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Born in December 1924 in pre-partition Punjab, Bajwa joined the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in May 1945 and was commissioned as officer in the Bengal Sappers Group of the Corps of Engineers in December 1946 from the first post-World War II regular course and was transferred to Bombay Sappers six months later. He served in the 1947-48 Kashmir war with Bombay Sappers. Transferred to the Jat Regiment, Bajwa served on the ceasefire line with the regiment’s 3rd Battalion. Later, he was transferred to the Regiment of Artillery where he served with 13 Field Regiment, 51 Mountain Regiment (Pack) and 161 Field Regiment. After graduating from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Bajwa raised the 85 Light Regiment. Taking the regiment into action during the prelude to the 1965 Indo-Pak war, he directed fire support to the successful attacks which resulted in the capture of Kargil Heights.

Serving as member of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s staff at Eastern Command Headquarters, he coordinated counter-insurgency operations in the North-East and the defence of the Himalayan frontiers. A stint as Colonel General Staff of the division defending Poonch-Rajauri-Naushera-Jhangar followed. Promoted as brigadier, Bajwa commanded the largest artillery force in the history of the Indian Army in the Shakargarh sector during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. After the war, while commanding 54 Infantry Brigade, he defended Amritsar and organised the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners of war captured in Bangladesh. Commanding 54 Infantry Division in Secunderabad on promotion as Major General, he pioneered new tactics of assaulting fixed defences and helped in the formulation of the strategy for employment of strike formations post-1971. He retired in 1979 after being Chief of Staff of 4 and 11 Corps.

Major General Bajwa’s post-retirement endeavours included setting up a pharmaceutical unit, agri-forestry and writing. He wrote columns on strategic affairs and military matters for The Indian Express.

He put forward his ideas on strategic issues, lessons learned from India’s conflicts and military history through six books. General Bajwa organised horse shows and polo in Punjab and Chandigarh, including national and international events. Bajwa will be creamted on February 10 around 10 am at Sector 25 cremation ground in Chandigarh.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd