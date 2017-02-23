Youth injured as Kashmir protesters clash with security forces

A youth was injured after getting hit by a tear smoke shell during clashes between security forces and protesters who were pelting stones following a cordon and search operation today in Pattan area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir. A joint team of army and police carried out a cordon and search operation at Tantray Mohalla in Pattan area, 31 kms from Srinagar, following information about presence of suspected militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the operation was called off after the security forces did not find anything incriminating during the searches in the locality.

“As the security forces were withdrawing, a group of around 250 youths started pelting stones at them. Police fired tear smoke shells to chase away the miscreants,” the official said.

One youth – Amir Khan – was hit by a tear smoke shell in the face, he said adding the injured person has been referred to a hospital here for treatment.