Militants target Shopian SSP convoy

Militants on Saturday attacked the cavalcade of Shopian SSP near Herman village in South Kashmir while the officer was on his way to attend a function in a neighbouring district.

There was no loss of life or property while the officer’s guards retaliated and a search operation was launched to track the militants responsible for the attack. The attack took place when militants fired on the vehicle of Ambarkar Dinkar, who was going to attend a 34 Rashtriya Rifles function. The officer and other security personnel inside the vehicle escaped unhurt as militants hiding in orchards nearby opened fire and some bullets hit the vehicle, officials said.

“There was exchange of fire and militant fire was retaliated by the forces and there was no loss of life,” police spokesman said.

Police said the attack could be the handiwork of the Lashkar-e-Toiba or Hizbul Mujahideen as militants of both groups are active in the area.

Police recovered the body of a foreign militant from the debris of a house in Balhama village after two militants were gunned down in an operation in Pulwama Friday. The third militant was identified as Hamas, police said.

