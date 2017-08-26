Militants storm police lines in J&K’s Pulwama: 4 CRPF, 4 state police personnel dead

Army soldiers take position behind a tree near the site of a gunfight after militants stormed the District Police Lines (DPL) in Pulwama. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi Army soldiers take position behind a tree near the site of a gunfight after militants stormed the District Police Lines (DPL) in Pulwama. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

Eight security personnel were killed when militants sneaked into the District Police Lines, a high-security zone, in Pulwama town and targeted buildings used by the Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Operation Group (SOG) early on Saturday morning. Officials said two-three militants launched the attack at around 4 am, when many families of the security personnel were at the District Police Lines.

The Quick Reaction Team (QRT) first evacuated the families, before launching an operation against the militants. The operation continued till Saturday night, with militants using rocket propelled grenades (RPGs) to target security personnel.

A senior police officer said the militants sneaked into buildings/quarters used by SOG personnel. According to sources, the militants entered two buildings. “They were trying to inflict heavy casualties on the police,’’ said the police officer.

J&K Director General of Police S P Vaid said four CRPF men and four from the J&K Police had died in the attack. Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) are reported to be trapped in one of the buildings which the militants stormed. “Probably two more SPOs have died as there is no response from them,’’ said Vaid, adding that there were three militants.

The Army’s 15 Corps commander, Lt General J S Sandhu, said two militants had entered the family quarters. “The families were brought out. It was a fidayeen attack and we didn’t have a hostage situation,’’ he said.

The Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack. In Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the militants had been cornered and the operation to flush them out was in process. “The exact number of militants is still not known. Two SPOs are trapped in the building where they have been cornered,” said the MHA.

Since April, this is the third attack on security forces’ camps in Kashmir. The District Police Lines is located on the Shopian-Pulwama road, near the office of the Deputy Commissioner and SSP, Pulwama.

