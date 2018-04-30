Militants shoot at local BJP leader in Srinagar

Zubair Ahmad Parray is the second BJP leader to be attacked by suspected militants in the past four days. (File) Zubair Ahmad Parray is the second BJP leader to be attacked by suspected militants in the past four days. (File)

SUSPECTED MILITANTS on Sunday shot at and critically injured a local BJP leader in Srinagar. Zubair Ahmad Parray was attacked at his crockery shop in Alochibagh neighbourhood of Srinagar. He was taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital where doctors termed his condition as critical.

Police sources said Parray was attacked for his association with the BJP. They said he campaigned in Srinagar, especially at Batamaloo, for the party in the 2014 parliamentary and assembly elections.

While most BJP leaders are silent over Parray’s association with the party, a senior leader confirmed to The Indian Express that he belonged to the party. “Yes, he was our man. He was our vice-president for the Batamaloo constituency,” said a BJP leader.

“We have been told (by party leadership) not to talk about this issue. The party apprehends that it would create fear in other party workers.”

Parray is the second BJP leader to be attacked by suspected militants in the past four days. On April 25, militants killed BJP leader Ghulam Nabi Patel at Rajpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Patel’s vehicle was targeted when it was moving towards Pulwama.

