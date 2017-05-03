Pulwama: Militants strike at J&K bank again, flee with nearly Rs 5 lakh

Ellaquai Dehati Bank (Source: ANI) Ellaquai Dehati Bank (Source: ANI)

Militants robbed an Ellaquai Dehati Bank’s branch in Wahibug village in Pulwama district on Wednesday, making away with nearly Rs 5 lakh, reported news agency ANI. The incident comes a day after unidentified gunmen robbed Rs 65,000 from another branch of the same bank in Kulgam district, reported IANS.

Separately, a similar attack took place in Pumai village, near Kulgam district, on Monday, where four to five members of the Hizbul Mujahideen, dressed in combat fatigues, intercepted a cash van, killing five policemen and two private security guards. They also snatched four rifles from the policemen.

In the last few months, at least six banks have been targeted in south and central Kashmir.

Meanwhile, five policemen guarding a court complex in Shopian district were also attacked by militants this week. Their SLR rifles were snatched before the militants fled, the police were quoted as saying by PTI. While no one was injured, the policemen were suspended today, reported ANI.

