Militants ransack police officer’s house in Kashmir

Militants ransacked the house of a police officer in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district and drove off with his son and nephew in his car before freeing the youngsters and torching the vehicle, police said.

The militants forced their way into the house of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Subhan Bhat in Chadoora area late Saturday evening and ransacked it. State police chief S.P. Vaid assured action.

Last month, militants ransacked the house of a senior police officer in south Kashmir’s Shopian district after threatening the inmates of dire consequences if the officer did not quit his job.

