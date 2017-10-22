Militants ransack police officer’s house in J&K

The inmates of the house including Bhat’s father managed to escape immediately upon the arrival of the militants, the authorities added. The inmates of the house including Bhat’s father managed to escape immediately upon the arrival of the militants, the authorities added.

A group of militants ransacked the house of a police officer in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, authorities said on Sunday. Five masked militants ransacked the house of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Batagund village of Tral area on Saturday evening.

The inmates of the house including Bhat’s father managed to escape immediately upon the arrival of the militants, the authorities added. Also on Saturday, militants vandalised the houses of two ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

