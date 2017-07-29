Militants ransack cops’ homes

Suspected militants barged into houses of three policemen and a former counter-insurgent in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district Thursday and ransacked their properties. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi, Representational ) Suspected militants barged into houses of three policemen and a former counter-insurgent in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district Thursday and ransacked their properties. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi, Representational )

Suspected militants barged into houses of three policemen and a former counter-insurgent in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late Thursday night and ransacked their properties. This came a day after security personnel allegedly beat up family members of a militant, Tauseef Sheikh, at Rampur in Kulgam. Officials said three or four militants forcibly entered the house of a senior police officer at Khudwani and ransacked his belongings. The officer was not home at the time. The militants then set ablaze house of former counterinsurgent Bilal Ahmad Bhat at Bachroo, 4 km from Khudwani. Later, militants ransacked the houses of two police constables.

Police said Tauseef Sheikh and three others were involved in the incident. SP Shridhar Patil denied that police had ransacked the house of Sheikh and thrashed his family members two days ago.

