Militants open fire on security forces in Shopian

Militants on Sunday opened fire on security forces who were out to nab them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said. After the firing, the militants managed to give security forces a slip taking advantage of mob violence, a police spokesman said.

A civilian was hit by a bullet in the incident, though it was not known whether he was injured in firing by militants or the security forces. Acting on a specific input about the presence of militants in Heff village of Shopian, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces, the spokesman said.

The militants fired upon the security forces and later escaped taking advantage of the mob which had assembled there, he said.

Later, it was learnt that one person has received a bullet injury in his shoulder and was admitted to Pulwama district hospital, the spokesman said.

His condition is stated to be stable, he said, adding the police are investigating the matter.

