Militants kill teacher for ‘leaking information’

Militants killed a government school teacher at Gutipora village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, after blaming him for the death of three militants in his village. The body of Aijaz Ahmad Lone with his throat slit was recovered from an orchard. Locals said that Lone was abducted from his village. A letter was also recovered from the body that claimed that Lone was involved in the killing of three militants.

Shopian SP Shriram Ambarkar Dinkar said that the police are investigating the reason behind the killing. “We recovered the body in the morning.”

On October 9, three local militants were killed at Gutipora village in an encounter. Police said the militants were killed inside Lone’s house, after which militants had started blaming him for leaking information to the security forces.

