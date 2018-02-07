Militants kill cops in Srinagar hospital: ‘My cousin was killed because he exercised restraint, didn’t fire’

The bodies of the two policemen killed in a militant attack at a hospital being taken for a wreath-laying ceremony at the district police lines in Srinagar. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) The bodies of the two policemen killed in a militant attack at a hospital being taken for a wreath-laying ceremony at the district police lines in Srinagar. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

“My cousin was killed because he exercised restraint and did not open fire inside the hospital. He was a humble human being who never troubled anyone.” The family member was speaking about Head Constable Mushtaq Ahmad, who was killed along with Constable Babar Ahmad at Srinagar’s SMS Hospital on Tuesday after militants opened fire on a police team accompanying detainees from Srinagar’s Central Jail to the hospital for a check-up.

Read | Militants kill two policemen in Srinagar hospital, free LeT commander

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at district police lines in Srinagar, where senior police and CRPF officials and Additional Director General of Police Munir Ahmed Khan were present. The bodies were then sent to their native places.

A pall of gloom descended in Kupwara as the body of Mushtaq Ahmad (50) reached Dildar Karnah in North Kashmir. He is survived by his wife and 10-year-old daughter. The body will be laid to rest late at night.

The body of Babar Ahmad (30) was laid to rest in his village of Bari Angan Shangus in South Kashmir. He is survived by his wife, two daughters (aged three and two), father, four brothers and an unmarried sister. Babar’s father held the two young daughters on his lap during the funeral.

Babar Ahmad joined the police in 2011. “He was supporting a large family. His wife and other family members are in shock,’’ said a senior police officer posted in south Kashmir.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App