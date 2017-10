(Representational image) (Representational image)

Militants shot dead a cop in Awantipora area of Pulwama District in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Aashiq Ahmad, posted as Munshi in local police station, was shot at by militants while he was returning from the marriage ceremony of a relative at Padgampora in Awantipora, 30 kms from here, last night, a police official said.

The injured cop was taken to a hospital where he succumbed.

