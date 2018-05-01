Militants kill 3 youths in Baramulla: cops

Soon after the attack, the Army and police launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area. (Representational Image) Soon after the attack, the Army and police launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area. (Representational Image)

Unidentified gunmen shot dead three youths in old town Baramulla on Monday. Police blamed militants for the killings.

Locals said the three youths were sitting outside a shop at Iqbal Market in Kaker Hamam locality when three gunmen shot them at point-blank range. The police identified the three youths as Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Haseeb Ahmad Khan and Mohmmad Asgar, all residents of Kakar Hamam.

Baramulla SSP Imtiyaz Hussain said that attack was carried out by militants active in the town. “As per our reports, two local militants and a Pakistani militant were responsible for these killings. We have taken up investigation,” he said.

He said preliminary investigation reveal that the militants belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Soon after the attack, the Army and police launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.

Abdul Qayoom, a local resident, said, “The youths who were killed were from our locality. We don’t know why they were killed.”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, “3 civilians have been murdered by terrorists in Baramulla just now. I’d like to see the separatist leaders issue the sort of condemnation they usually reserve for when civilians are killed by security forces.”

“Cowardly acts of targeting civilians serves no cause right..,” said PDP youth president Waheed Para.

