Militants infiltrate international border, high alert sounded in Jammu

A high alert has been sounded along the Jammu region following detection of an infiltration bid by some militants from across the international border in Kathua district in early hours of Monday morning.

Sources said that the alert has been sounded following information from security forces. At least five militants are believed to be part of the infiltration group, sources added.

The group appeared to have sneaked into Kathua district through Londi nullah passing through Bobbiyan area. Police and security forces have set up nakas and launched searches.

The area falls under a known infiltration route taken by militants. There have been several instances of militants crossing over to Kathua district and attacking police and defence installations in the past.

