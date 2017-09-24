Only in Express
  • Militants hurl grenade at CRPF camp in Sopore, five injured

Militants hurl grenade at CRPF camp in Sopore, five injured

Soon after the grenade attack, police and paramilitary forces launched a search operation to nab the militants responsible for the grenade attack.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Updated: September 24, 2017 11:15 am
Lashkar-e-Taiba, Seer Amargarh Road near Railway Crossing, militant arrested in Baramulla, India news, national news, latest news The grenade missed its intended target and exploded on the road adjacent to the camp resulting in injuries to five persons – including two civilians, two policemen and a CRPF man. (Representative Image: Shuaib Masoodi)
Related News

Five persons including two civilians were injured when suspected militants hurled a grenade towards a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Sunday morning. Police sources say that suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards the State Bank of India (SBI) building that houses a camp of CRPF in the main town. The grenade missed its intended target and exploded on the road adjacent to the camp resulting in injuries to five persons – including two civilians, two policemen and a CRPF man.

The injured civilians were rushed to Sub District Hospital Sopore, where doctors termed their condition as stable. Soon after the grenade attack, police and paramilitary forces launched a search operation to nab the militants responsible for the grenade attack.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 24: Latest News