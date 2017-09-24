Militants hurl grenade at CRPF camp in Sopore, five injured

The grenade missed its intended target and exploded on the road adjacent to the camp resulting in injuries to five persons – including two civilians, two policemen and a CRPF man. (Representative Image: Shuaib Masoodi) The grenade missed its intended target and exploded on the road adjacent to the camp resulting in injuries to five persons – including two civilians, two policemen and a CRPF man. (Representative Image: Shuaib Masoodi)

Five persons including two civilians were injured when suspected militants hurled a grenade towards a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Sunday morning. Police sources say that suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards the State Bank of India (SBI) building that houses a camp of CRPF in the main town. The grenade missed its intended target and exploded on the road adjacent to the camp resulting in injuries to five persons – including two civilians, two policemen and a CRPF man.

The injured civilians were rushed to Sub District Hospital Sopore, where doctors termed their condition as stable. Soon after the grenade attack, police and paramilitary forces launched a search operation to nab the militants responsible for the grenade attack.

