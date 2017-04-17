Militants gun down counter-insurgency commander

On Sunday evening, militants fired at Abdul Rashid Parray alias Rashid Billa at Hajin in north Kashmir On Sunday evening, militants fired at Abdul Rashid Parray alias Rashid Billa at Hajin in north Kashmir

Suspected militants Sunday shot dead a counter-insurgency commander, who was declared a proclaimed offender by the J&K High Court last year. In another incident, a former public prosecutor was gunned down in Shopian’s Pinjora village.

On Sunday evening, militants fired at Abdul Rashid Parray alias Rashid Billa at Hajin in north Kashmir. Police sources said the militants barged into his house at Hajin and shot at him from a close range. He died on the spot.

Billa was a commander of the counter-insurgency group Ikhwan. The Jammu & Kashmir High Court had last year declared him a proclaimed offender over the killing of seven civilians at Sadrakote village if Bandipore in 1996. The police in their probe had blamed Billa and one of his associates for the deaths. The families of the victims had recently accused Billa of threatening them.

In south Kashmir’s Pinjora village, suspected militants barged into the house of former public prosecutor Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan and shot him dead. Police sources said the militants fired several shots at the lawyer.

Khan was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The 36-year-old was associate of a National Conference leader. This is the third killing by suspected militants in past 24 hours.

On Saturday evening, unidentified gunmen killed a medicine shop owner, Bashir Ahmad, in Pulwama and injured another civilian. The slain person was the maternal uncle of a police officer posted in Shopian.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now